New Delhi [India], December 31 (ANI): Delhi reported 1,796 new COVID-19 cases during the last 24 hours, witnessing its highest single-day spike in cases since May 22, said the state health department on Friday.

As per the data provided by the state health department, the positivity rate in the national capital has mounted to 2.44 per cent, higher than 1.73 per cent reported on Thursday.

With this, the tally of total COVID-19 cases in Delhi has gone up to 14,48,211.

A total of 73,590 samples were tested during the last 24 hours, down from 75,953 samples on Thursday.

During the last 24 hours, 467 people recovered from the infection, taking the total recoveries in the national capital to 14,18,694.

No deaths were reported during the last 24 hours. The death tally in Delhi due to COVID-19 currently stands at 25,107.

There are presently 4,410 active COVID-19 cases in the national capital, out of which 2,284 are currently in home isolation.

During the last 24 hours, 1,70,595 COVID-19 vaccination doses were administered out of which 72,639 people received their first dose while 97,956 people received the second dose of vaccine.

Till date, a total of 2,62,40,608 vaccination doses have been administered in the national capital. Out of this, 1,51,69,669 people have received their first dose of the vaccine while 1,10,70,939 people have received their second dose.

Delhi is witnessing a surge in fresh coronavirus infections over the last week following the emergence of COVID-19's Omicron variant. There are currently 320 cases of Omicron variant in Delhi as of now, as per the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare. (ANI)

