New Delhi, Aug 14 (PTI) Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal on Sunday said with the initiative of installing 500 high mast national flags across the national capital, Delhi has become the "City of Tricolours".

He was speaking at an event to celebrate the 75th anniversary of India's independence.

Also Read | Independence Day 2022: Man Revamps Car on Theme of Har Ghar Tiranga by Spending Rs 2 Lakh; Expresses Desire to Meet PM Narendra Modi (Watch Video).

"Delhi has become the City of tricolours. We have installed 500 high mast national flags across Delhi with the objective that people should see the national flag everywhere they go and do not forget the country," he said.

The chief minister also asked everyone to pledge to make India the number 1 country in the world. PTI SLB/AKM

Also Read | AIIMS Recruitment 2022: Vacancies Notified For 29 Faculty Posts At aiimsnagpur.edu.in; Check Details Here.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)