All India Institute of Medical Sciences, Nagpur has invited applications from candidates to apply for Faculty posts. Eligibility candidates who want to apply for posts mentioned below can apply online through the official site of AIIMS on aiimsnagpur.edu.in.

This AIIMS recruitment 2022 drive aims to fill up 29 posts in the organisation. The last date to apply for the posts is till September 11. NEET 2022 Answer Key Expected Today at neet.nta.nic.in; Know Details Here

AIIMS Recruitment 2022: Vacancy details

Professor: 8 Posts

Additional Professor: 9 Posts

Associate Professor: 5 Posts

Assistant Professor: 7 Posts

Eligibility Criteria

Candidates who want to apply for the posts can check the educational qualification and age limit through the Detailed Notification available here. SSC Recruitment 2022: Registration Process Begins for Junior Engineer Posts At ssc.nic.in; Here’s How to Apply

Where to send applications

Duly signed print out of your application form along with, Annexure - A, selfattested photocopies of all the documents in support of age, educational qualification, experience, category etc. MUST be sent by Speed/Registered Post to The Director, AIIMS Nagpur, Administrative Block, Plot no.2, Sector -20, MIHAN, Nagpur – 441108 by September 26, 2022.

Application Fees

Application fee for General/OBC/EWS category Rs. 2,000/-, for SC/ST category Rs. 500/- is required to be remitted using the payment link given on the website.

