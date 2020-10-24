New Delhi [India], October 24 (ANI): With 53,370 new COVID-19 infections, India's total cases surged to 78,14,682 on Saturday while with 650 new deaths the death toll stands at 1,17,956, as per the Union Health Ministry.

The total active cases are 6,80,680 after a decrease of 14,829 in the last 24 hours while the total cured cases are 70,16,046 with 67,549 new discharges in the last 24 hours.

With 1,44,426 total active cases, Maharashtra continues to be the worst affected state by COVID-19 in the country. While 14,45,103 patients have recovered from the disease in the state, 43,015 have died so far.

Among other severely affected states, Karnataka has 89,502 active cases, while 6,93,584 people have recovered and 10,821 have succumbed to the coronavirus.

Kerala has 95,760 active cases, while 2,80,793 patients have been cured so far in the state along with 1,232 deaths reported due to the disease.

West Bengal has 36,471 active cases, while Tamil Nadu and the national capital Delhi have 32,960 and 26,001 active cases respectively.

Meanwhile, a total of 10,13,82,564 samples were tested for COVID-19 up to October 23. Of these, 12,69,479 samples were tested yesterday, according to the Indian Council of Medical Research (ICMR).

As per the Ministry of Health, 10 states and Union Territories are contributing 81 per cent of the high number of daily recoveries (nearly 74,000). The top three states account for half of the newly discharged patients. These states also have more than 48 per cent of the active caseload of the country. (ANI)

