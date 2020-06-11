Thiruvananthapuram (Kerala) [India], June 11 (ANI): With 83 new COVID-19 positive cases reported in Kerala on Thursday, the tally of people infected with the virus in the state has reached to 2,244, according to Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan.

Of 2,244 confirmed cases, there are 1,258 active coronavirus cases.

"83 people tested positive for COVID-19 today. The total number of cases in Kerala is now at 2244, including 1258 active cases," the Chief Minister said here in a press conference.

There are 133 COVID-19 hotspots in the state so far, he said.

The total number of coronavirus cases in the country is 2,86,579, according to the Union Ministry of Health and Family Welfare.

Out of the total number of cases, 1,37,448 are active, while 1,41,029 have been cured/discharged/migrated. The death toll stands at 8,102. (ANI)

