New Delhi [India], February 25 (ANI): Bharatiya Janata Party's Rath Yatra, which has contributed to the rise of the party across the country, will commence on February 26 to highlight the achievements of the NDA government over the past 10 years and present the vision of PM Modi for a "developed India" to the public ahead of Lok Sabha polls.

The Rath Yatra will be flagged off by BJP president JP Nadda from the party headquarters in New Delhi.

According to party functionaries, the raths will be equipped with modern facilities and BJP's National General Secretary Sunil Bansal is overseeing the coordination of the campaign.

The goal of the Bharatiya Janata Party is to win over 400 seats in collaboration with its allies and PM Modi has instructed the party workers that BJP needs to win at least 370 seats alone to achieve this goal, party functionaries said.

Notably, veteran leader LK Advani started the 'Ram Rath Yatra' in Gujarat's Somnath in 1990 that created an awareness about the Ram Janmabhoomi Movement.

Earlier, the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) held the core group meeting of five states on Saturday at the party headquarters in New Delhi. Given the upcoming Lok Sabha elections in 2024, the core group meeting of five states was called at the BJP headquarters.

The meeting was led by BJP National President JP Nadda in the presence of Home Minister Amit Shah and Organization General Secretary BL Santosh. The meeting was held in phases which saw discussion for the preparations of Lok Sabha seats in Uttar Pradesh, Telangana, West Bengal, Chhattisgarh and Rajasthan.

Meanwhile, the meeting of the Bharatiya Janata Party's Central Election Committee is likely to be held on February 29 or the first week of March, which can see discussions on over 100 Lok Sabha seats.

The meeting will be held under the chairmanship of BJP President JP Nadda.

PM Narendra Modi, Union Home Minister Amit Shah, Defence Minister Rajnath Singh, along with CEC members Dr K Laxman, Vanathi Srinivasan, BS Yeddyurappa, Sarbananda Sonowal, Iqbal Singh Lalpuria, Sudha Yadav, Bhupendra Yadav, Om Prakash Mathur, BL Santosh, and other leaders will be present. (ANI)

