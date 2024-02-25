Kolkata, February 25: Over 60 shanties were gutted on Sunday afternoon following a devastating fire at a slum at Anandapur on the southern outskirts of Kolkata. Though fortunately there was not a single casualty, the dwellers in those shanties had lost their last belongings in the incident.

Preliminary investigation has revealed that the fire was caused due to LPG cylinder explosion, which triggered subsequent cylinder-blasts in the area. According to Director General West Bengal Fire Services Sanjay Mukhopadhyay, the fire has been brought under control. Kolkata Fire Video: Massive Blaze Engulfs Plastic Factory at BK Paul Temple Road, Several Fire Tenders Rush to the Scene.

"Right now the cooling process of the ashes is on. However, the situation could have been grave unless our firemen acted promptly in arresting the fire from spreading further from two sides. So first they concentrated on controlling the outer ring of fire and subsequently extinguished the inner ring," he said. Kolkata Fire Video: Blaze Engulfs Building in Chandni Chowk, Multiple Fire Tenders on Scene.

Anandapur Fire:

STORY | Fire at shanties in Kolkata, no casualty READ: https://t.co/StFWdSdDUX VIDEO: pic.twitter.com/YzcdxBhdWq — Press Trust of India (@PTI_News) February 25, 2024

Trinamool Congress MP and Kolkata Municipal Corporation (KMC) chairman Mala Roy said that right now, the focus of the administration is to ensure quick rehabilitation and resettlement of the slum dwellers whose shanties have been completely gutted.

"Our Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee is keeping a close watch on the entire development. A compensation- cum- rehabilitation package for the affected people is being worked out," Roy said.

