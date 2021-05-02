New Delhi [India], May 2 (ANI): Delhi on Saturday reported 412 COVID-related deaths, the biggest ever single-day surge in fatalities in the national capital since the pandemic broke out last year.

According to the Delhi health bulletin, as many as 25,219 fresh infections were also recorded, taking the positive cases to 11,74,552. The coronavirus death toll also mounted to 16,559.

As many as 79,780 tests conducted in the last 24 hours, the positivity rate stands at 31.61 per cent. Meanwhile, 10,61,246 recoveries have been reported so far, including 27,421 in the last 24 hours. There are currently 96,747 active cases in Delhi.

The total tests conducted include 16,509 Rapid antigen tests and 63,271 RT-PCR/CBNAAT/TrueNat tests.

Earlier in the day, Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal announced the extension of the existing lockdown by one week amid the devastating COVID-19 situation prevailing in the city. (ANI)

