Rohtas(Bihar), Jun 25 (PTI) West Bengal Police in a joint operation with Bihar Police arrested a 24-year-old woman in Rohtas district on the charge of issuing fake appointment letters of different government departments, an officer said on Sunday.

The arrested accused has been identified as Pinki Kumar (24), a resident of Balihar village, Suryapura, Rohtas. West Bengal Police have also frozen Rs 11 crore lying in her bank account.

During custodial interrogation the accused admitted that she has so far distributed fake appointment letters of different government organisations to 64 people, police said.

"Pinki Kumar (24) was arrested by West Bengal Police in a joint operation with Bihar Police from her village under the jurisdiction of Suryapura police station on Saturday. A team of West Bengal police met officials of Suryapura Police Station on June 23. After examining case details against the accused, a trap was laid by both police and the accused was arrested from her house," a statement issued by Superintendent of Police, Rohtas, Vineet Kumar, said on Sunday.

"On the basis of a complaint filed by a railway employee, the police had registered a case against four persons--Suresh Dipak, Bhupendra Sharma, Paras Nath and Kartikeya as they were possessing fake appointment letters for various posts in railway division of Sealdah in West Bengal. During the investigation, all four revealed that they were provided fake appointment letters by Pinki", said the statement.

The West Bengal police took the accused to West Bengal on transit remand.

"During interrogation, the accused revealed that she has so far distributed fake appointment letters of different government organizations to 64 people. West Bengal Police have also frozen Rs 11 crore lying in her bank account", the statement said.

