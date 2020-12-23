Lalitpur (UP), Dec 23 (PTI) A woman and her one-year-old daughter were killed and two others injured when a truck hit the bike on which they were travelling in Uttar Pradesh's Lalitpur district, police said on Wednesday.

The truck hit the rear of the bike near Dongri village in Talbehat area on Tuesday, when Pankaj (32) was returning home with his wife Poonam (27), their daughter Princy and brother Vinay (29), they said.

While Poonam and Princy died on the spot, Pankaj and his brother Vinay were rushed to the hospital where their condition was stated to be stable, police said.

The truck driver, while trying to flee the scene, also hit a cow. He was later caught by villagers who handed him over to police.

The truck has been seized and the bodies sent for post-mortem, police said.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)