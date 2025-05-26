Wayanad (Kerala), May 26 (PTI) A 34-year-old woman was hacked to death and her teenage daughter seriously injured in an attack in this hill district, police said here on Monday.

Another daughter of the deceased was also missing after the attack, they added.

The incident occurred at their residence under the Tirunelli police station limits in the late evening on Sunday, they said.

According to the police, the victim, Praveena, had been living with her two daughters in a rented house in a village after separating from her husband.

Police believe the attack was carried out by her male friend. Praveena's 14-year-old daughter sustained deep wounds to her neck and ear. She is currently being treated at a government hospital, they said.

Her nine-year-old daughter is missing, along with the suspect.

A police team is investigating the case.

Search efforts are ongoing for the missing girl, but strong winds and heavy rain are hampering the operation, they added.

