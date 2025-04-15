Hamirpur (UP), Apr 15 (PTI) A 20-year-old woman allegedly committed suicide just two weeks before her scheduled wedding in Uttar Pradesh's Hamirpur district, police said on Tuesday.

The woman was found hanging from the ceiling inside her house at Karhi village under the Juriah police station limits on Tuesday morning, they said.

The deceased has been identified as Anguri, the daughter of Shivpal Ahirwar who works as a daily wager at a brick kiln, police said.

"Anguri's wedding was fixed for April 29. After preparing food in the morning, she went into her room and locked it from inside. As she didn't come out for a long time, we broke the door open and found her hanging from the ceiling with a dupatta," Shivpal told reporters.

Confirming the incident, Juriah police station in-charge Mayank Chandel said, "The body has been sent for autopsy. A forensic team has reached the spot to examine the scene. No suicide note has been found so far. Police have launched a probe to ascertain the reason behind the woman taking the extreme step."

