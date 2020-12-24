Jagtial (Telangana) [India], December 24 (ANI): An unknown person threw acid on a 22-year-old woman on Wednesday in Telangana's Jagtial district.

According to Ch. Sindhu Sharma, Superintendent of Police (SP), Jagtial district, the incident took place at around 7 pm at Timmapur, in Ibrahimpatnam Mandal of Jagtial district on December 23 when an unknown person wearing a helmet poured acid on the woman and fled away from the spot.

She was rushed to a local government hospital for treatment after she received burn injuries.

"The woman is out of danger and undergoing treatment. A case is being registered in the local police station under relevant sections of IPC. A search operation has been launched to nab the accused person," the SP said.

A kin of the girl stated, "A baby was born in our relatives, she went to take a cradle at Metpally, that is where the incident took place, behind the Timmapur bus stand an unknown person wearing a helmet came and poured acid on her, that is what I came to know, now the police are investigating."

Reacting to the incident, Telangana Member of Legislative Council, Kalvakuntla Kavitha said that she had spoken to the Jagtial SP to initiate "swift action".

"Extremely appalled and shocked to have heard about the incident of Acid attack. I've spoken to the SP Jagtial to initiate swift action. While no amount of justice can reduce her pain and suffering but the perpetrators will not be spared!" she wrote on Twitter. (ANI)

