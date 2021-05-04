Jajpur, May 4: A 37-year-old woman was killed in Dasarathapur area of Odisha's Jajpur district for allegedly protesting against the illegal sale of liquor, police said on Tuesday. Laxmi Jena, a resident of Borai village who led the anti-liquor movement in Dasarathapur area under Mangalpur police station limits, was killed on Monday night, they said.

Laxmi, a simple housewife, was vocal against the illegal sale of liquor in her area and spearheaded a movement against it. Lockdown in Odisha: State Govt Announces 14 Day Lockdown From May 5 to May 19 to Contain The Spread of COVID-19.

"An anti-liquor meeting under the leadership of Laxmi was held to stop selling of illegal liquor in the area two weeks back. She had also filed a written complaint with Mangalapur police in this connection on April 21. However, the local police did not take any action. Instead, the cops called the two parties to make a compromise," said a villager on condition of anonymity.

She was killed on Monday night when she was alone.

Palpable tension prevailed in the areas when Laxmi's death news spread on Tuesday morning. Based on a complaint, filed by the family members of the deceased, Mangalpur police have started an investigation into the incident.

The main accused Bijay Jena and three of his family members have been detained in this connection, police said.

"We have registered a case and detained four persons in connection with the incident. Further investigation is underway," said Asit Kumar Mohanty, Inspector-in-charge of Mangalpur police station.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)