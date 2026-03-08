Bengaluru, March 8: The Karnataka State Commission for Protection of Child Rights (KSCPCR) has issued a stern warning following reports of a high-alcohol beverage, marketed as "BuzzBallz," being sold in close proximity to schools and colleges. The Commission has formally written to the Karnataka State Drug Control Department and the Excise Department, seeking an immediate investigation and restrictions on the sale of these products. Officials expressed concern that the drink's colorful, ball-shaped packaging and fruit-flavored varieties, such as "Chilli Guava" and "Berry Lemon", could easily lead children to mistake them for ordinary fruit juice.

The controversy centers on the product’s potent 15% Alcohol by Volume (ABV) content, which is significantly higher than that of standard beer (typically around 5%). While BuzzBallz was officially launched in the Indian market in late 2025 as a "ready-to-drink" (RTD) cocktail, the KSCPCR has filed a suo motu complaint regarding its accessibility to minors. The Commission highlighted that the high sugar content and sweet flavors mask the strong taste of alcohol, posing a severe risk of rapid intoxication, alcohol poisoning, and long-term neurological impact on developing brains. Karnataka Temple New Rules: Government Enforces Strict Rules and Mandatory Fees for Filming Video Reels at Muzrai Temples.

Karnataka Child Rights Body Flags ‘BuzzBallz’ Juice Near Schools

A primary concern raised by child rights advocates is the "deceptive" nature of the product's design. The 180ml spherical containers are bright, playful, and resemble toys or sports equipment more than traditional liquor bottles. "When sold near educational institutions, there is a high probability of students purchasing these under the impression that they are cooling soft drinks," noted a representative from the Commission.

The KSCPCR has urged the Drug Control Department to test the beverage for any "toxic elements" or unauthorised additives that could be harmful to minors. Under the Cigarettes and Other Tobacco Products Act (COTPA) and various excise laws, the sale of intoxicating substances is strictly prohibited within a 100-meter radius of educational institutions. Karnataka School Horror: 1 Killed As Student Goes on Rampage, Attacks Sleeping Classmates With Iron Bed Rod at Gurukul Residential School.

BuzzBallz entered the Bengaluru market in December 2025, priced at approximately INR 100 per unit, with plans to expand into Goa and other major cities by early 2026. The brand markets itself globally as a "party starter," utilising vodka, tequila, or rum bases mixed with fruit juices. However, its arrival in India has met with immediate friction over placement and labeling standards.

The Excise Department has been asked to verify if the retailers selling these products are in compliance with age-verification protocols. In many instances, these "spirit-based" drinks are reportedly being stocked in general stores or "wine boutiques" that do not always maintain the same rigorous separation of alcoholic and non-alcoholic sections found in traditional liquor stores.

Medical experts warn that a single 180ml serving of a 15% ABV drink is equivalent to nearly three standard beers. For a child or teenager, consuming such a concentrated amount of alcohol can lead to immediate respiratory distress and impaired judgment. The Commission’s letter emphasises that the "juice-like" appeal of these drinks is a public health hazard that requires "urgent regulatory intervention" to prevent a surge in underage drinking.

