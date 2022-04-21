Nashik, Apr 21 (PTI) A 46-year-old woman was killed in a blast of an LPG cylinder in Maharashtra's Nashik city, police said on Thursday.

The incident occurred late on Wednesday night.

"Victim Archana Singh was cooking food for the family around 10 pm on Wednesday at her residence in Satpur locality when she noticed that gas was leaking from the cylinder. However, even before she could rush out, a fire broke out and triggered a blast," a police official said.

The house was gutted in the fire and the woman received 90 per cent burn injuries, he said.

"When she was rushed to a hospital, doctors declared her dead," the official said.

Her daughter also received 20 per cent burn injuries in the incident and was admitted to a private hospital, police said.

A case has been registered at Satpur police station and further investigation is on.

