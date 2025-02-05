New Delhi [India], February 5 (ANI): Tamil Nadu Chief Minister MK Stalin on Wednesday announced an ex-gratia of Rs four lakh to be provided to the family of the woman who lost her life in the explosion at a firecracker manufacturing unit in Virudhunagar district, Tamil Nadu CMO said in a statement.

The CM also expressed his grief on the death.

"I am deeply saddened to hear about the tragic explosion that occurred unexpectedly this afternoon (05.02.2025) at a privately owned firecracker factory operating in Chinnavadi village, Virudhunagar district, under Aruppukottai taluk. In this unfortunate incident, Ramalakshmi (aged 50), daughter of Konappa, from Vathuvarpatti, Aruppukottai taluk, lost her life on the spot," Stalin said.

The CM has also ordered special treatment for the six persons who were injured in the explosion.

"Additionally, I have ordered special medical treatment for six individuals who were injured in the explosion and are currently receiving treatment at the Virudhunagar Government Medical College Hospital. The injured include Murugeswari (aged 55),Manickam (aged 50),Mahalaxmi (aged 48), Veeralakshmi (aged 37), Simon Daniel( aged 33), and Kasthuri (aged 33)," the release further read.

The CM also provided Rs two lakh to the severely injured people and Rs 50,000 to the people who suffered minor injuries.

" I have directed that financial assistance of Rs 2 lakh each to those who have sustained severe injuries and are undergoing treatment, and Rs 50,000 each to those with minor injuries, from the Chief Minister's Public Relief Fund," the release further stated. (ANI)

