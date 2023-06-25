Vijayawada (Andhra Pradesh) [India], June 25 (ANI): A 55-year-old woman was allegedly killed by unidentified persons in Andhra Pradesh's Vijayawada district, police said on Saturday.

The body of the woman, identified as Nagamani, was found at the Chanumolu Venkatarao flyover, near One Town Milk Project in Vijayawada, they said.

Also Read | JEE Advanced AAT 2023 Result Out at jeeadv.ac.in: IT JEE Architecture Aptitude Test Exam Results Declared, Get Direct Link and Know How To Check Scores.

According to police, the deceased was the resident of the YSR Colony area in One Town.

The woman was killed on the road, a police official said, adding "We have registered a case and soon we will trace out the details of the culprits."

Also Read | Gujarat Rains Today Videos: Heavy Rainfall Trigger Water Logging in State, College Bus Stuck in Nadiad Underpass.

Further information is awaited. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)