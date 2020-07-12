Bulandshahr (UP), Jul 12 (PTI) In a suspected case of death due to dowry harassment, a 21-year-old woman allegedly set herself on fire in Uttar Pradesh's Bulandshahr district, police said on Sunday.

An FIR was registered against four persons on the basis of a complaint filed by the woman's brother alleging that her in-laws and husband had harassed her for dowry, they said.

Also Read | Rajasthan Crisis | 75 Congress MLAs Attend Meeting Called by Ashok Gehlot, Action Likely Against Absentees: Live News Breaking and Coronavirus Updates on July 12, 2020.

Rubi, who got married to one Arjun around six months ago, had recently come to her parent's house in Chaundhera village. On Saturday, she allegedly poured kerosene and immolated herself, police said.

Later, the family members rushed Rubi to hospital, where doctors declared her brought dead, they said.

Also Read | Rajasthan Govt Crisis: Sachin Pilot Not to Attend Congress Legislative Party Meeting Tomorrow, Reports Say 30 MLAs to Follow Him if He Quits.

The case has been filed against Arjun, his farther and two brothers, police said.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)