Pithoragarh (U'khand), Dec 28 (PTI) Finding a tiger close to you can send a shiver down your spine but a woman in Uttarakhand's Champawat district saved her friend from the predator's clutches and scared the beast away.

Champawat Divisional Forest Officer (DFO) R C Kandpal said the incident took place in Ucholigoth village in Tanakpur area on Wednesday when and Janaki Devi and her friend Geeta Devi had gone to the nearby Boom Range forests to collect fodder for cattle.

The tiger attacked Geeta Devi.

"The tiger had started dragging Geeta Devi into the forest but Janaki Devi, instead of panicking, took her sickle and followed her. Janaki Devi kept shouting and throwing stones at the tiger, forcing the big cat to flee the scene after a while, leaving Geeta Devi," the DFO said.

Janaki Devi later said the tiger tried to attack her too but she was undeterred.

Geeta Devi, the woman who was injured in the tiger attack, was taken to a local hospital where she received 21 stitches on her head. She was referred to a higher health centre for better treatment, the forest official said.

