Mahoba, Aug 15 (PTI) A 30-year-old woman was allegedly set on fire by parents of a man, booked in a molestation case lodged by the victim, according to police here on Sunday.

Angry over the registration of the case against their son, the accused's parents poured kerosene over the woman and set her afire, Kulpahar police station SHO Mahendra Pratap Singh said citing the complaint.

Also Read | Delhi Govt Raises Allocation of COVID-19 Vaccines for First Dose Recipients to 70% in Govt Centres.

The woman is in serious condition and has been taken to a medical college in Jhansi.

"On Saturday, she had registered a case against her neighbour for beating and molesting her. The accused was taken into custody. The girl later in a statement to police said that angry over the registration of the case, parents of the accused poured kerosene over her and set her afire," the SHO said.

Also Read | Realme GT & Realme GT Master Edition India Prices Leaked Online: Report.

The mother of the accused has been taken into custody, the SHO said, adding that the matter is being probed.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)