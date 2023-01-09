New Delhi [India], January 9 (ANI): A teenager was taken into custody after she shot at a woman, who runs a grocery store in North-east Delhi, police said.

According to the police, a PCR call was received at the Bhajanpura Police Station at around 5.30 pm on Sunday that a girl shot a 50-year-old woman at Subhash Mohalla in North Ghonda, Delhi.

The 17-year-old accused was taken into custody and the police also recovered a pistol.

A police team that reached the spot, rushed the injured to JPC hospital. She was later shifted to GTB hospitals. The injured was identified as Khursheeda.

During the inquiry, it was revealed that the accused had allegedly registered a case against the victim's son two years back.

In the inquiry, it also surfaced that Khursheeda runs a grocery shop. Her attacker came to her shop and allegedly opened fire on her.

As per the preliminary probe, the girl had registered a case under sections 328, 376 of the IPC and four POCSO Acts sections against the woman's son in 2021.

Further investigation is underway. (ANI)

