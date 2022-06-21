Meerut (UP), Jun 21 (PTI) A woman was shot dead by unknown persons in her rented accomodation here on Tuesday, police said.

Saima (35), who lived in Shyamnagar locality in Lisadigate area, was shot in the morning, they said, adding that the landlord found the body first along with the deceased's seven-year-old daughter in the room.

Additional Superintendent of Police (ASP) Vineet Bhatnagar said that the woman was married in 2014 and was divorced two years ago.

He said that prima facie it appeared that someone who knew the victim was involved in the incident.

Police have sent the body for a post-mortem examination.PTI CORR ABN

