Lucknow, March 8: To mark International Women's Day on Monday, the state health department of the Uttar Pradesh government is planning to prioritise women for its vaccination drive against Covid-19, even reserving some facilities for them.

Women over 60 years and those above 45 with comorbidities would be given first preference while administering Covid-19 vaccine.

Those who have not registered for the drive, too, would be allowed to get the shots at any government centre. International Women's Day 2021: Telangana Govt Declares Holiday for Women Employees Today.

In Agra, the drive would be a women-only affair at three facilities -- district hospital, Lady Lyall hospital and Etmadpur community health centre.

Men would be given the vaccination at other centres.

Agra Chief Medical Officer Dr. R.C. Pandey said, "On Women's Day, we have made arrangements to give priority to women for vaccination. At three centres, only women staffers will be administering the vaccine and that too only to women. Men will not be allowed at those facilities."

At other centres in various districts, medical officials have directed the concerned officials to give priority to women for Covid vaccination.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Mar 08, 2021 09:04 AM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).