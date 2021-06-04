New Delhi, Jun 4 (PTI) The railways is working in mission mode to become the largest Green Railways in the world and is moving towards becoming a 'net zero carbon emitter' before 2030, the national transporter said on Friday.

In a statement on the eve of World Environment Day, the railways said that the network's electrification, which is environment friendly and reduces pollution, has increased nearly ten times since 2014.

"The Indian Railways (IR) is working in mission mode to become the largest Green Railways in the world and is moving towards becoming a 'net zero carbon emitter' before 2030.

"Capturing the economic benefits of electric traction in an accelerated manner, the railways has planned to electrify balance Broad Gauge (BG) routes by December, 2023 to achieve 100 per cent electrification of BG routes. Head-On-Generation systems, Bio-Toilets and LED lights recreate the train itself into a travel mode that's kinder to the environment while maintaining comparable passenger comfort," it said.

It also highlighted how its Dedicated Freight Corridors are being developed as a low carbon green transportation network with a long-term low carbon roadmap, which will enable it to adopt more energy efficient and carbon-friendly technologies, processes and practices.

The railways has also signed an MoU with the Confederation of Indian Industry in July 2016 for facilitation of Green initiatives on IR. Under this, 39 workshops, 7 production units, 8 loco sheds and one stores depot have been 'GreenCo' certified. These include 2 platinum, 15 gold and 18 silver ratings.

Green certification mainly covers assessment of parameters having direct bearing on the environment, such as energy conservation measures, use of renewable energy, green house gas emission reduction, water conservation, waste management, material conservation, recycling etc.

In addition, over 600 railway stations have been certified for implementation of the Environment Management System to ISO:14001 in the last two years. A total of 718 stations have been identified for ISO:14001 certification.

"The Indian Railways has incorporated climate change features in its own risk assessments and disaster management protocols. As an organisation ready to manage the risks, and ask the right questions about its assets, routes and investments. Top management in IR's many public sectors have been communicating with stakeholders for a shared understanding, needed for long-term health and sustainability of the organisations they lead," the statement said.

It also said that the Environment Sustainability Report published by the IR and subsidiary units each year sets up a framework document defining strategies and focus points in the context of climate change, the issues at stake, and steps for dealing with them.

"It helps railways to support government commitments such as the Paris agreement on climate change, the UN Sustainable Development Goals and National Disaster Management Plans," it said.

