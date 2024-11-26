Srinagar, Nov 26 (PTI) The World Craft Council (WCC) Tuesday said it is planning to introduce the seal of authenticity of crafts -? an initiative aimed at addressing the "pressing need" for globally-recognised certification for handmade crafts of Jammu and Kashmir.

WCC president Saad Al-Qaddumi made the announcement at the 60th jubilee celebration of the council here.

J-K Lieutenant Governor presided over an award ceremony to confer the UT-Level Craft Awards, recognising outstanding contributions by local artisans to the craft sector.

Addressing the gathering, Al-Qaddumi said he is proud to introduce the council's new flagship programme -? the seal of authenticity of crafts -? in Jammu and Kashmir.

"This initiative aims to address the pressing need for globally recognised certification for handmade crafts '- a significant step towards encouraging quality and ownership. This is predominantly for start in the textile industry. It is a vision born from discussions during my last visit to Srinagar with Jammu and Kashmir LG Manoj Sinha," he said.

The WCC president said he was thrilled with immense pride and joy to witness Srinagar being officially recognised as a world craft city -? a title that reflects its deep-rooted cultural heritage and world-renowned craftsmanship.

"We are also looking forward to catalyse many more initiatives as we go forward. This recognition opens a new door for Srinagar. We are now at the historic moment embarking on a journey marked by the signing of an MoU with the government of Jammu and Kashmir.

"The agreement reflects our collective vision of positioning Srinagar as a global hub for crafts though the initiatives outlined in the MoU including the establishment of a craft museum and incubation centre," he said.

Al-Qaddumi said the WCC and the Jammu and Kashmir government are setting the stage for transformative growth and innovation in the Union territory's crafts sector.

"We are also looking at the possibility of initiating a series of WCC's craft next forums in premier institutes, responding to chief minister Omar Abdullah's concern which he expressed at Delhi to build on the generation next for taking craft innovation and craftsmanship forward," he added.

The WCC official said Srinagar is a city that breeds artistry and craftsmanship.

"From the intricately woven Pashmina shawls to the stunning paper machie creations, from the skilled artisans who craft floating walnut wood masterpieces to the vibrant carpets that adorn homes around the globe, every craft here tells the story of tradition, passion, and unparalleled creativity," he said.

"Our diamond jubilee is a celebration of such craftsmanship. For six decades, the WCC has strived to bring the beauty and significance of crafts to the forefront of the global stage," he added.

Srinagar serves as a shining example of how crafts are not merely objects of utility, but an expression of identity, culture and a source of livelihood for countless artisans and inspiration for generation to come, he said.

Asserting that the artisans were the heartbeat of the city and an inspiration to the world, Al-Qaddumi said he wants to reaffirm the WCC-AISBL commitment to empower the artisans preserving the traditions and crafts and fostering international collaboration to ensure these treasures are passed on to the future generations.

An artisan, Suresh from Nepal, said such events help promote the arts and crafts world over.

"This will definitely help in promoting our art. This event is for artisans," Suresh, a woodcarving artisan, said.

Mushtaq Ahmad, a local artisan, said recognition of Srinagar as the world craft city would help in promotion of the arts and crafts of the valley.

"The artisans are effected due to cheating in the market. To counter that, the Union Territory government as well as the Centre have come up with GI tagging and it has helped in reviving the arts and crafts of Kashmir to a large extent. The recognition of Srinagar by the WCC will also help in promotion of the arts and crafts of the valley. Such events help raise the awareness of our products," Ahmad said.

Earlier, delegates from 15 countries which are members of the WCC assembled at SKICC here to take part in the celebrations.

The members from diverse regions, including Kuwait, Australia, France, the UK, Ireland, Central Asia and beyond have come together alongside artisans from various parts of the world to showcase their exceptional craftsmanship.

Organised by the Jammu and Kashmir government, the programme from November 25 to November 27 aims to spotlight the Union Territory's rich craftsmanship and cultural heritage on a global platform.

