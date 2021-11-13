New Delhi, Nov 13 (PTI) Launched on the occasion of World Kindness Day, a new book documents 50 inspirational stories of kindness from across the world, featuring voices and journeys of people who have dedicated their lives to making the world a kinder place.

The book, titled "Kindness Matters: 50 Inspiring Stories of Empathy, Compassion and Kindness", is co-published by UNESCO's Mahatma Gandhi Institute of Education for Peace and Sustainable Development (MGIEP) and Penguin Random House India.

World Kindness Day, a global day to promote the importance of being kind to one another and to the world is celebrated worldwide on November 13. It was introduced in 1998 by the World Kindness Movement, a coalition of nations' kindness NGOs.

"With care being taken to focus on individuals of all ages, from all over the world #KindnessMatters brings out stories of human interest that are unique, impactful and a testament to the positive and sustainable change people are able to create. These fifty stories are just the tip of the kindness iceberg," said Anantha Duraiappah, director, UNESCO MGIEP.

Aimed at mobilising the world's youth to create a positive culture of kindness, the UNESCO MGIEP launched the #KindnessMatters global campaign to gather proof that kindness could drive scalable, positive and sustainable change

The 50 inspiring and thought-provoking stories of kindness are selected from several countries including India, Pakistan, Canada, Bangladesh, Russia, Armenia, Turkey, Hong Kong and Japan.

According to Penguin Random House India (PRHI), the collection inspires and shows the immense potential of human goodwill and is as "relevant as it is important to understand the power of human compassion and how each one of us can make a difference".

"We are delighted to be partnering with UNESCO MGIEP to publish this one-of-a-kind book that brings together unique stories of kindness from around the world. We hope our collaboration with UNESCO MGIEP will propagate a positive culture of empathy and love for those around us," said Sohini Mitra, associate publisher, PRHI.

