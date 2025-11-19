Umrala (Gujarat) [India], November 19 (ANI): On World Toilet Day on Wednesday, Gujarat's Umrala village in Bhavnagar district stands out as a model for rural sanitation with its innovative and smart public toilet facilities.

Umrala's approach shows how modern technology can transform rural hygiene standards, as access to clean toilets remains essential for public health, dignity, and social development.

The village has built some of Gujarat's most advanced public toilets, equipped with sensor-based systems for lights, fans, and sanitation functions. Constructed through a combination of government grants and donor contributions, these facilities ensure both sustainability and accessibility for villagers.

Speaking about the project, Umrala Gram Panchayat Sarpanch Dharmendrabhai Hejam said the smart toilets have helped the village save electricity and water.

"With the grant from the state government, we created public toilets at three different locations," he explained. "They have urine pots, toilet seats with sensors, and sensor-controlled lights and fans. This helps in conserving power and water. The residents are very happy with these hygienic facilities," sarpanch Hejam said.

Meaningful impact on the local community is also evident, with cleaner surroundings, regular maintenance, and enhanced safety features that have particularly benefitted women, children, and the elderly, offering them dignity and convenience in their daily lives.

Villager Vinodgiri Gosai praised the upkeep of the facilities. "These toilets have all the necessary amenities and are cleaned efficiently," he said.

Local schoolteacher Laljibhai J. Savani highlighted the importance of strategic planning behind the project. "These toilets are built at key locations, which is why more people use them effectively," he noted, adding that they "also take our students to see these facilities as examples and teach them about cleanliness and hygiene."

Umrala's efforts have not gone unnoticed, as the village and its leadership were recently recognised at the state level, with the Chief Minister awarding the Sarpanch for maintaining the best toilet facilities in Gujarat. (ANI)

