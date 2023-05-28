New Delhi [India], May 28 (ANI): Delhi Mayor Shelly Oberoi on Sunday denied permission to Delhi Police to set up a temporary jail in the Municipal Corporation of Delhi (MCD) school in Kanjawala.

The demand was made by the Delhi Police in view of the possibility of a large number of protesters from Haryana coming to the women's Maha Panchayat called by the wrestlers on the day of the inauguration of the new Parliament building by Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

Outer North District DCP wrote to Deputy Commissioner, MCD, seeking permission to set up a temporary jail at MC Primary Girls School, Kanjhawala Road, Old Bawana.

Following this, the Mayor released an official notice rejecting the demand.

In her notice, she said, "It has been brought to my notice that a letter has been sent by Delhi Police to MCD Deputy Commissioner (North) on May 27, 2023 asking to create a temporary Jail in MC Primary Girls School, Kanjawala Chowk, Old Bhawan, Delhi on May 28, 2023."

"It is hereby directed that no such permission will be granted," she added.

The wrestlers had announced that they planned to hold a women's Maha Panchayat in front of the new Parliament as part of their protest against Wrestling Federation of India (WFI) president Brij Bhushan who has been accused of sexually harassing women wrestlers. Seven women wrestlers have filed a police complaint against him.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi dedicated the new Parliament building to the nation by unveiling a plaque and installing the 'Sengol' in the Lok Sabha chamber. (ANI)

