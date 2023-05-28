Jaipur, May 28: In a shocking yet bizarre incident in Rajasthan's Bharatpur district, a man from the town of Kumher resorted to consuming toilet cleaner due to the incessant nagging from his wife concerning his alcohol consumption. Reportedly, the deceased, identified as Vinod had developed a regular drinking habit which greatly upset his wife, leading to frequent fights between the couple. The toxic combination of alcohol dependence and marital discord ultimately resulted in this tragic turn of events as the man died after consuming toilet cleaner.

According to a report published by India Today, the couple once again had a fight on the day of the incident. A heated argument between Vinod and his wife escalated when she relentlessly nagged him about his drinking habit. Overwhelmed by his wife's constant harping, Vinod went to his room and consumed toilet cleaner in a desperate act. Distraught, he began shouting, catching the attention of his sister, who rushed into the room. He was swiftly taken to RBM Hospital in Bharatpur, where he was pronounced dead upon arrival. Jharkhand Horror: Alcoholic Man Beats His 12th Wife to Death After She Stops Him From Drinking in Giridih, Arrested.

According to the reports, the police were alerted by the family members. Following the unfortunate demise of Vinod, a comprehensive postmortem examination was conducted on his body. Authorities have initiated further investigations. Uttar Pradesh Shocker: Husband Kills Wife With Iron Rod After Argument Over Drinking Alcohol in Maharajganj, Arrested.

In another incident, a man allegedly hacked his wife to death in the Mandawar area here following an argument over his alcohol addiction on May 22. When the accused, Vijender, returned home in an inebriated state, his wife objected to his drinking habit, and a quarrel ensued. In a fit of rage, Vijender hit Neelam (35) with an axe and fled, police said. The accused is on the run, and the police have launched a manhunt to nab him.

