New Delhi [India], July 12 (ANI): Water level in Yamuna, which is in spate in Delhi, reached its highest ever level on Wednesday at 207.55 metres, breaching 44-year record, officials said.

The water level was 207.48 metres at 12 noon on Wednesday, Delhi Flood Control Department officials said.

Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal has called an emergency meeting in the wake of rising level of water in Yamuna.

Water in Yamuna had breached the danger-level mark on Sunday.

It reached 207.25 metres at Old Railway Bridge at 8 am on July 12, officials said.

They said that the previous record of highest level of water in Yamuna was in 1978 at 207.49 metres.

In 2013, water level in the river had reached 207.33 metres.

In the wake of rising levels of water, rescue and rehabilitation teams are engaged in relocating those living in low-lying areas to safer locations.

The India Meteorological Department (IMD) on Tuesday issued an ‘orange’ rainfall alert for Delhi. (ANI)

