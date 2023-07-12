Bengaluru, Jul 12: In a highly skilled maneuver, the pilot of a private aircraft made an emergency landing with a failed nose-landing gear at the Hindustan Aeronautics Limited (HAL) airport, authorities said on Wednesday.

On Tuesday, a private aircraft, with its pilot and co-pilot having no passengers on board, took off from HAL to Kempegowda International airport, Bengaluru but the aircraft developed a technical snag with its nose-landing gear. Fly by Wire Premier 1A Aircraft Makes Emergency Landing at HAL Airport in Bengaluru After Glitch With Nose Landing Gear (Watch Video).

Aircraft Emergency Landing

After noticing the gear failure, the pilot decided to return to the HAL Airport. Authorities, who were alerted by the pilot, had spread a layer of fire suppression foam on the runway to reduce damage as the flight's nose came in contact with the runway. Training Aircraft Emergency Landing Video: Two-Seater Aircraft Allegedly Belonging to Redbird Aviation Makes Emergency Landing Near Sambra Airport in Belagavi, Both Pilots Sustain Minor Injuries.

Visuals emerging of the landing showed the pilot balancing the aircraft on two wheels keeping the private plane's nose in the air. After the aircraft touched down, the nose crashed on the runway with a splash of foam. Both the pilot and co-pilot escaped unhurt. The airport authorities had also put the fire fighters on alert.