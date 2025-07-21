Itanagar, Jul 21 (PTI) The Youth Mission for Clean River (YMCR) has urged the Arunachal Pradesh government to introduce a dedicated river protection Act to address increasing threats to state's waterbodies.

The proposal was presented on Monday during a meeting between a YMCR delegation led by chairman S D Loda and Chief Minister Pema Khandu at the state secretariat, here.

Citing growing concerns over illegal riverbed extraction, pollution, and disrupted natural flow patterns, YMCR stressed the need for comprehensive legal and administrative measures.

The group, working for river protection and conservation, proposed that the new legislation should clearly define community responsibilities and enforcement mechanisms, drawing inspiration from successful models implemented in other states.

As part of its recommendations, YMCR called for the creation of a dedicated department or cell under the environment or water resources department to monitor river health, ensure enforcement of regulations, coordinate restoration efforts, and conduct sustained public education initiatives.

The organisation suggested that this new body could complement the recently passed Arunachal Pradesh Flood Plain Zoning Act, 2025.

To build public awareness and mobilise wider engagement, the delegation also proposed the institution of an annual 'Arunachal River Day' and a dedicated state-level conclave on environmental protection.

The group further requested Khandu to serve as chief patron of YMCR, noting that his support would inspire greater youth participation in river conservation efforts.

The chief minister commended the YMCR team for their proactive work and advocacy.

"It was inspiring to interact with the passionate members of Youth Mission for Clean River. These young individuals are not only taking direct action through river clean-ups and community education but are also committed to driving policy change to protect our state's natural resources,” he said in a social media post later.

Khandu expressed full support for YMCR's mission and encouraged collective participation in conserving the state's rivers.

"The rivers of Arunachal Pradesh are our lifeblood. I fully support the mission of YMCR and encourage wider public participation in these crucial conservation efforts. Together, we can work towards restoring and preserving our rivers for future generations," the chief minister added.

