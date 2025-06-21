Dehradun, Jun 21 (PTI) President Droupadi Murmu on Saturday described yoga as a shining example of India's soft power and said it has now become a shared legacy of entire mankind.

Addressing a programme here at the police lines on the occasion of yoga day the President said that ever since the United Nations adopted India's proposal in 2015 to observe June 21 as the International Day of Yoga (IDY), most countries across the world have made yoga a part of their daily lives and are benefitting from it.

"It has now become a shared legacy of the entire mankind," she said.

Citing examples of yoga's growing international popularity, she mentioned Kuwaiti yoga practitioner Sheikha Shaikha Ali Al-Jaber Al Sabah, who was conferred with the Padma Shri by the government of India for promoting yoga and unifying cultures through it.

"Yoga is not connected with any religion, sect or community. It is an art of leading a healthy life," the President said, appealing to everyone to embrace it as a daily practice for mental and physical well-being.

She said yoga is effective in preventing lifestyle diseases, boosting immunity, and connecting the mind, body and soul.

Murmu concluded her three-day visit to Uttarakhand on Saturday. Uttarakhand Governor Lieutenant General (retd) Gurmit Singh, who also attended the event, said yoga is India's priceless gift to the world.

"India is already playing its role as the 'Vishwa Guru' in the form of yoga," he said.

State Cabinet Minister Subodh Uniyal was also present at the event where a large number of people from different walks of life performed yoga asanas.

