Lucknow Nov 26 (PTI) Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath on Thursday directed the officials concerned to take strict action against those compromising on the interest of farmers in paddy purchase and said there was a need to give further momentum to the procurement process.

In a meeting to review the paddy purchase, the chief minister said the government is directly purchasing the produce from farmers as their interest was the top priority and so no laxity in the procurement would be tolerated, an official release said.

Also Read | Trade Unions Strike: Yogi Adityanath Invokes ESMA in UP, Bans Strikes in All State Govt Departments for 6 Months; Section 144 Imposed in Lucknow.

He directed the officials to take stern action by fixing responsibility on those ignoring the interest of farmers.

Adityanath said as compared to the corresponding period last year, about one-and-a-half times more paddy has been procured till now, but keeping in mind the wider interests of farmers there is a need to give further momentum to it.

Also Read | Bharat Bandh: RJD Joins Trade Unions Strike in Bihar, Party Workers Block Road With Buffaloes.

As many as 4,200 purchase centres have been set up and if required more centres should be opened, the chief minister said adding that the entire process should be done in a transparent manner.

He directed the officials that payment should be made to farmers for the goods in 72 hours and it should be ensured that the purchase centres are run according to the schedule.

He also asked for proper monitoring of the paddy procurement process and directed the Agriculture Production Commissioner to review it on a daily basis, the release added.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)