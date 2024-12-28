Prayagraj (Uttar Pradesh) [India], December 28 (ANI): Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath extends invitation for the Mahakumbh 2025 to Former President Ram Nath Kovind and newly appointed Governor of Mizoram, General VK Singh (retd).

The Mahakumbh, held every twelve years, will commence from January 13 and conclude on February 26, 2025. Preparations are in their final stages, with the Uttar Pradesh Tourism Department working to provide new and exciting experiences for visitors under the guidance of CM Yogi Adityanath.

Also Read | Nigambodh Ghat: Delhi's Oldest, Busiest Crematorium and a Bird Watcher's Paradise.

According to a press release, the Tourism department is set to mesmerise the attendees at Mahakumbh 2025 with a spectacular drone show, showcasing mythological tales linked to the Mahakumbh and Prayagraj.

The show will feature 2,000 drones and light up the skies over Sangam Nose, marking the grand opening and conclusion of the world-famous religious gathering.

Also Read | Chennai: Man Marries Another Woman After Promising to Marry Girlfriend and Taking INR 2 Lakh, Arrested.

District Tourism Officer, Aparajita Singh stated that the drone show will be held at the Sangam Nose during the opening and closing of the event.

"A fleet of around 2,000 illuminated drones will bring to life the legendary tales of "Prayag Mahatmyam" and the Mahakumbh. The spectacular show will depict iconic events like the mythical Samudra Manthan (ocean churning) and the emergence of the Amrit Kalash (Nectar Pot), creating a magical visual narrative in the evening skies", she added.

The event will feature floating restaurants, water activities, hot air balloons, and laser light shows. The Uttar Pradesh Tourism Department is introducing innovative attractions to enhance the experience for visitors.

Starting in early January, a musical fountain laser show on the Yamuna River at Kali Ghat will provide a mesmerizing experience for tourists visiting Prayagraj.

Moreover, the spectacular lighting drone show will be a highlight during the Mahakumbh, offering a memorable experience for both visitors and residents of Prayagrai, (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)