Chennai, December 28: A 28-year-old man was arrested by the Thousand Lights all-women police station for cheating his girlfriend out of INR 2 lakh under the pretence of marriage. After demanding the money back, the woman was threatened by the accused. She filed a formal complaint, and a case was registered under the Tamil Nadu Prevention of Women Harassment Act.

According to a report by Times of India, The woman, a senior executive at a corporate hospital in Thousand Lights and a resident of Kancheepuram, had been in a relationship with Ajithkumar for nine years, having met him during their school days. Over the years, Ajithkumar promised to marry her and convinced her to lend him Rs 2 lakh on various occasions. Chennai Shocker: Man Beats Friend to Death After Catching Him with Live-In Partner at His Rented Flat; Arrested.

However, the woman later discovered that Ajithkumar had married another woman four months ago. When she demanded her money back, he not only refused but also threatened her. In response, the woman lodged a formal complaint with the police, leading to the registration of a case under the Tamil Nadu Prevention of Women Harassment Act. Chennai Shocker: Food Delivery Executive Allegedly Dies by Suicide in Kolathur 2 Days After Woman Customer Scolds Him for Being Late To Deliver Groceries.

Ajithkumar was arrested at his residence in Kancheepuram, and the police also seized his mobile phone as part of the investigation. After his arrest, Ajithkumar was produced before a magistrate court, where he was remanded in judicial custody. The police are continuing their investigation into the case, with further action expected as they work to gather more evidence.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Dec 28, 2024 06:41 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).