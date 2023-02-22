Lucknow (Uttar Pradesh) [India], February 22 (ANI): The Yogi government has announced the Khelo India University Games to be held this year, for which a budgetary provision of Rs 30 crores has been made.

Apart from this, the budget has also approved the infrastructure of sports within the state and along with this, funds have been earmarked for felicitation of players in various sports.

Also Read | Jansen Panettiere Dies at 28; Actor Was Best Known for The Walking Dead, Blue's Clues and Even Stevens.

For the first time, the Khelo India National University Games will be held in four cities of Uttar Pradesh including Lucknow, Gorakhpur, Varanasi and Noida. In this, about 4500 players from about 150 universities from all over the country will participate in 20 sports competitions including basketball, judo, kabaddi, roig, wrestling, boxing.

On the other hand, special focus has also been laid on the infrastructure of sports in the budget. A provision of Rs 50 crore is proposed for the construction of sports facilities in the state with private participation. With this, the infrastructure of various sports will be developed and young players will get the benefit of all kinds of facilities including the playground.

Also Read | Congress President Mallikarjun Kharge Says 'Government Has Made Parliament a Rubber Stamp'.

The Yogi government has proposed a provision of Rs 15 crore for felicitating the winners of national and international competitions.

For the first time in the state, Uttar Pradesh Sports Development Fund has been established for sports equipment, foreign exhibition tours, foreign training camps, appointment of special employees like physiologist, psychologist and foreign coaches and to help promising players, under which a budgetary provision of Rs 25 crore has been made.

On the other hand, a budgetary provision of Rs 25 crore has been made for Eklavya Kreeda Kosh.

In connection with the establishment of Major Dhyan Chandra Sports University in district Meerut, action is being taken at a fast pace. A provision of Rs 300 crore is proposed for the establishment of a sports university.

On the other hand, a provision of Rs 20 crore 50 lakhs is proposed for the construction of sports colleges in Saharanpur, Fatehpur and Ballia.

Other Highlights

- A budgetary provision of Rs 11671.98 lakh has been made for the development and upgradation / new construction of sports infrastructure in the state.

- A budgetary provision of Rs 25 crore has been made for the construction of the International sports Complex in Ayodhya district.

- A budgetary provision of Rs 40 crore has been made for the purchase of land for the development of sports academies with private participation.

- A budgetary provision of Rs 25 crore has been made for the construction of Velodrome in Guru Govind Singh Sports College, Lucknow.

- A budgetary provision of Rs 10 crore has been made for the construction of sports college in Ballia district.

- A budgetary provision of Rs 20 crore has been made to promote activities related to sports and games. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)