Lucknow (Uttar Pradesh) [India], January 15 (ANI): The Uttar Pradesh Government headed by Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath signed Memorandums of Understanding (MoUs) with six companies from Singapore and Australia for investment worth Rs 24,560 crore in Uttar Pradesh, stated an official release.

The companies signing the MoUs will invest in the data centre, logistic service, EMS for smart devices and IoT products, agro-processing cluster, data centre, and logistic park and food processing. With this, 19500 employment opportunities will be created in the state.

Also Read | Delhi Shocker: Neighbour Kidnaps, Murders Minor Girl, Dumps Body in Drain in Kapashera.

It stated that Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath is working on a comprehensive action plan to make the state's economy one trillion dollars.

"For this, Global Investors Summit (GIS-23) is being organized in February. In view of this, last month, under the leadership of Water Power Minister Swatantra Dev Singh and Energy Minister AK Sharma, Team Yogi went on a tour of Singapore and Australia. During the tour, the team held 9 Government to Business (G2B) and Government to Government (G2G) meetings and also invited investors to the GIS," read an official statement.

Also Read | Uttar Pradesh Shocker: Woman Dies After Being Thrashed by Grandson, Daughter-in-Law Over Property Dispute in Hariharpur Village.

According to an official statement, team Yogi's visit led 15 companies from Singapore and Australia to propose an investment of Rs 26,380 crore in the state. There is a possibility of the creation of 22,250 jobs and employment opportunities in the state if these proposals are implemented. In this context, 6 of these companies have signed MoU with the Government of Uttar Pradesh this month. And the signing of MoUs with the remaining nine companies is likely to take place before GIS.

Star Consortium Private Limited will invest Rs 1000-1000 crore in data centre and logistic service. Investment in both these areas will create 2 thousand jobs and employment opportunities. Global State Capital Pvt Ltd Data Center will invest Rs 8260 crore. This will provide 500 jobs.

Sain Fuel and Group Companies will invest Rs 2,000 crore in EMS for smart devices and IoT products, creating 5000 jobs in the state.

A global company like Universal Success Pvt Ltd will invest Rs 5100 crore in the Data Center and Logistics Park. This investment will create 8500 employment opportunities.

Marble Rocks VCC will invest Rs 6600 crore in Agro Processing Cluster. This will provide 3000 employment opportunities. On the other hand, Sats Company will invest Rs 600 crore in food processing, creating 500 employment opportunities in the state. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)