Lucknow (Uttar Pradesh) [India], November 7 (ANI): The Yogi government in Uttar Pradesh will run an intensive campaign to identify and take strict action against unrecognized schools running across the state.

During this campaign, schools that are operating without recognition, or continue to operate even after their recognition has been revoked, will face strict punishments, including fines of up to Rs 1 lakh.

Instructions in this regard have been issued to all Basic Education officers by the Directorate of Basic Education. Additionally, they have been asked to submit reports on the actions taken under this campaign in all the districts by November 22.

It is worth noting that the state government is running Council Primary, Junior High School, Aided Junior High School, Recognized Primary, and Junior High Schools to provide education to children up to the age of 14 years in the state.

The Free and Compulsory Children's Education Act clearly states that no school can be established or operated without obtaining recognition.

The Joint Director of Basic Education, Ganesh Kumar, has sent a letter to the Basic Education Officers of all the districts and instructed them to run the campaign.

In the instructions, it is stated "All Block Education Officers should conduct an intensive campaign in their respective blocks and take strict action against any school that is operating without recognition."

Additionally, all Block Education Officers are required to provide a certificate (as evidence) to the Directorate that no school in their block is running without recognition. The list of schools against which action should be taken should be submitted to the Basic Education Director by November 22.

The instructions also state "No school can be established, or operated without obtaining recognition. If any person runs a school without obtaining recognition, a fine of up to Rs 1 lakh can be imposed against him and in case the violation continues, a fine of up to Rs 10,000 will be payable for each day."

The provisions of this Act have been implemented by the State Government by promulgating Uttar Pradesh Right to Free and Compulsory Education Rules 2011. (ANI)

