UP CM Yogi Adityanath and BJP national president JP Nadda sipping tea in Varanasi (Photo/ANI)

Varanasi (Uttar Pradesh) [India], January 20 (ANI): Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath and BJP National President JP Nadda were seen sipping pipping hot tea from earthen kulhads after offering prayers at temples in the holy city of Kashi.

The BJP leaders earlier performed aarti and abhishek at Kashi Vishwanath Temple and Kaal Bhairav Temple in Varanasi on Friday morning.

Following their visit to the temples, Nadda and CM Yogi stopped for their "chai" at a shop close to Kaal Bhairav Temple. Locals and tourists greeted the leaders with chants of "Har Har Mahadev" and "Jai Shri Ram." The video of which soon went viral.

CM Yogi arrived in Varanasi on Thursday night for a two-day tour. After offering prayers at the Kaal Bhairav and Kashi Vishwanath temples on Thursday night, CM Yogi returned to both temples on Friday morning with JP Nadda.

CM Yogi and Nadda performed the 'Shodashopachar Puja' in order to worship Shri Kashi Vishwanath Jyotirlinga. This prayer includes worship of god in sixteen steps.

On Wednesday, Nadda was welcomed at Varanasi's Lal Bahadur Shashtri International Airport by CM Yogi and BJP workers.

After offering prayers at Kashi Vishwanath temple, Nadda left for Ghazipur district to attend three programmes including offering prayers at Pawhari Baba Ashram, interaction with former soldiers and Jansabha.

On Tuesday, Nadda's term as BJP's national president was extended at the party's national executive meeting in the national capital. He will continue as BJP chief till June 2024. (ANI)

