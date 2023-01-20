Mumbai, January 20: The Kendriya Vidyalaya Sangathan on Friday released the KVS Direct Recruitment 2022 examination's tentative schedule. Candidates who are interested to appear for the KVS Direct Recruitment 2022 examination can do so by visiting the official website of KVS at kvsangathan.nic.in.

Candidates must note that there are 6990 posts on offer. The KVS Direct Recruitment 2022 examination for Advt no 15 and Advt no 16 will begin on February 7 and end on March 6, 2023. The admit card for the same will be made available on the official website of KVS. NEET Exam UG 2023: Registration Update With Section-wise Preparation Guidelines to Ensure Maximum Percentile.

Steps To Check KVS Direct Recruitment 2022 Tentative Schedule:

Visit the official site of Kendriya Vidyalaya Sangathan at kvsangathan.nic.in

On the homepage, click on KVS Direct Recruitment 2022 tentative schedule link

A new tab will open

Check dates for KVS Direct Recruitment 2022 exam schedule

Take a printout for future reference

The direct recruitment examination for Assistant Commissioner post will begin on February 7 and end on March 6 for Librarian, Assistant Section Officer and Senior Secretariat Assistant post. The registration process for KVS Direct Recruitment 2022 began on December 5 last year and ended on January 2, 2023. SSC MTS, Havaldar Exam 2022 Notification: Online Registration Begins on ssc.nic.in, Know Important Dates, Educational Qualifications and How to Apply.

The KVS Direct Recruitment 2022 drive is being held to fill up Assistant Commissioner, Principal, Vice Principal, PRT (Music), TGT, PGT, Finance Officer, AE (Civil) and Hindi Translator, Jr Secretariat Assistant, PRT, Stenographer, Librarian, Assistant Section Officer and Senior Secretariat Assistant posts in the organisations.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Jan 20, 2023 04:40 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).