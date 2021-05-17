Budaun, May 17 (PTI) A 23-year-old man has been booked for allegedly shooting dead his stepmother after an argument in a village here, police said on Monday.

The incident occurred on Sunday in Gudhni village, police said, adding the deceased has been identified as Geeta (35).

A case has been registered under Section 302 (murder) of the Indian Penal Code at Bilsi police station against the accused, Nanhe, who is absconding, they said.

According to police, his mother died by suicide in 2009 and his father, Sultan, married Geeta.

“The accused came to the village three days ago to attend his sister's wedding. Yesterday (Sunday), he had an argument with Geeta, following which, he shot her dead and fled from the spot,” Superintendent of Police (rural) Siddhartha Verma said.

The officer further said that the victim's body was sent for postmortem and efforts were on to nab the accused.

