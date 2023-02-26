Coimbatore, Feb 26 (PTI) BJP Tamil Nadu unit president K Annamalai on Sunday said several youngsters were hesitant to enter politics and good leaders were moving away seeing the "dirty money politics" in the run-up to the Erode East Assembly bypoll.

Speaking at a press conference here, he alleged that there were several instances of the model code of conduct being violated in Erode East and asked the voters if they condoned 'dirty money politics.'

"As a result of such dirty money politics, the younger generation have become allergic to politics and good leaders are moving out," he claimed.

He asked the voters if they were accepting such dirty money politics and if there was room for "such political parties."

Alleging that there were several cases of violation of the model code of conduct in Erode East constituency, the BJP leader said there was an urgent need to bring about an amendment to the Representation of People Act to punish the violators.

The bypoll to the Erode East constituency is scheduled for February 27.

Though he welcomed the announcement by Chief Minister M K Stalin on providing Rs 1,000 to women who were heads of the family, he said the timing and the place of doing so were not appropriate when the poll code was in place.

He took a dig at state Minister Udhayanidhi Stalin and said he had shamed himself by displaying a single brick to highlight the lack of progress with regard to the construction of AIIMS in Madurai and urged him to stop 'acting in politics like films.'

