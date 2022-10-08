Jammu, Oct 8 (PTI) Jammu and Kashmir Congress chief Vikar Rasool Wani asked the party's young workers on Saturday to work hard for strengthening the organisation in the Union Territory, promising special roles for them in the next Assembly polls.

Wani said this at a daylong convention of the Congress in Kathua district.

"Youngsters need to make strenuous efforts to strengthen the party at the grassroot level. They will be assigned special roles in the coming election. They will get their due share," he said.

A Congress spokesperson said the objective of the convention was to mobilise public opinion to strengthen the party at the grassroot level as also to highlight the BJP government's wrong policies, especially in Jammu and Kashmir.

"The Congress will make the role of the youngsters more vibrant in order to nurture them for future challenges," Wani said.

He alleged that over the last eight years, in the name of "achhe din" (good days), the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) has misled the people of the country.

"Farmers are suffering instead of getting double income, the unemployment rate is growing like never before, the backbone of the common people is broken due to inflation and a skyrocketing rise in the prices of essential commodities," the Congress leader said.

He accused the saffron party of playing with the sentiments of those who voted it to power.

"People are not happy with its policies and the government has proved to be a failure. We have taken to the streets against the governance deficit, the lack of development and the failure of the government to deliver on the promises made to the people of Jammu and Kashmir," Wani said.

Addressing the gathering, All India Congress Committee (AICC) joint secretary and Jammu and Kashmir in-charge Manoj Yadav urged the members of the public to join the party in its fight against the BJP-led Centre's "anti-people policies, misrule and mismanagement".

Yadav said the Congress will vigorously fight against the "wrong policies" of the government to ensure justice and relief to the common people.

