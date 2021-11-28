New Delhi [India], November 28 (ANI): Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) MP from East Delhi Gautam Gambhir has received a third threat email from 'ISIS Kashmir' which says that even Delhi Police will not be able to protect him, informed sources.

"The third mail is challenging Delhi Police. It is written in the email that Delhi Police will not be able to do anything. They have spies in Delhi Police too and every information about Gambhir is reaching to them," says a source.

As per sources, this comes after an account handler Sahid Hamid was identified by the police behind the earlier emails.

The first email which was received by Gambhir read, "We are going to kill you and your family."

"We intended to kill you, but you survived yesterday. If you love the life of your family, stay away from politics and the Kashmir issue," read the second mail.

Following the threats, security has been increased outside Gambhir's residence.

Further investigation is underway. (ANI)

