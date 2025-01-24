New Delhi, Jan 24 (PTI) Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) supremo Arvind Kejriwal on Friday urged voters in Delhi to resist alleged attempts to sway their votes through money and gifts, accusing the BJP of distributing gold chains, sarees, shoes, and cash to influence the electorate ahead of the February 5 Assembly elections.

“It's your money; take the money. But do not sell your vote for Rs 1,100 or for a saree. Your vote is invaluable,” Kejriwal said, urging citizens in a video message to prioritise democracy over material offerings.

He reminded voters of the sacrifices made by B R Ambedkar to secure their right to vote. “If our votes can be purchased, then our democracy will end. There will only be the rule of the wealthy. Vote for anyone but not for those distributing money,” he said.

As AAP battles to retain its stronghold for a third consecutive term, the BJP is aiming for a comeback after 25 years. Kejriwal also addressed concerns about voter intimidation, assuring the public that their votes remain confidential.

The election results will be declared on February 8.

