Bhubaneswar (Odisha) [India], March 16 (ANI): The 'Odisha Skills' competition under the Skilled In Odisha initiative was organised to nurture global skills among the state's youth. The youth from various skill sectors, who showcased their talent at Odisha Skills 2023-24, were awarded medals and certificates in a special programme.

The skill competition, which is a passport to India Skills and World Skills, was hosted by the Skill Development and Technical Education Department and the Odisha Skill Development Authority (OSDA). The special felicitation ceremony at the World Skill Center Bhubaneswar campus witnessed high enthusiasm on Friday evening.

Kartik Pandian, chairman, 5T and Nabin Odisha congratulated the winners of Odisha Skills on the occasion. He interacted with the skill heroes and presented gold medals to 10 winners who stood first in various skill areas.

"Chief Minister dreams to make Odisha a 'Skill Capital' in the coming days, along with taking the Skilled In Odisha initiative global. The highly skilled youth of the state will play the role of ambassadors in fulfilling this vision. You will work in national and global locations and bring glory to Odisha," said Karthik Pandian, Chairman of 5T and Nabin Odisha while addressing the hundreds of students at the World Skill Center.

The students of the World Skill Center narrated their experience in the skill development journey. Especially, they presented the story of how the Odisha Skill Development Programme and the World Skill Center have helped transform their lives.

OSDA chairperson Alka Misra, Principal Secretary of Skill Development and Technical Education Department Usha Padhee, Sports and Youth Services Department Secretary R Vineel Krishna, OSDA CEO Reghu G and Chief Operations Officer of World Skill Center Pinaki Patnaik graced the occasion.

Later in the evening, successful contestants of 'Odisha Skills' were felicitated in a grand function. Medals and certificates were given to students who stood first, second and third in the Odisha Skills competition, covering 45 skills across six sectors. Among them, 51 finalists were awarded gold, 44 bagged silver and 47 competitors got bronze medals.

As part of the Odisha Skills competition, over 800 students from various government and private ITIs, Polytechnics and other skill development institutes of the state showcased their talent.

Eminent jury members were engaged at each centre to adjudge the skills of the contestants. In addition, 'India Skills' experts were also present at various centres to supervise the overall proceedings of the competition.

The competition was hosted through eight institutional partners, including the World Skill Center Bhubaneswar, which anchored the mega event as the organising partner. The jury members, experts and partner institutions were felicitated at the event.

The finalists of Odisha Skills will get the opportunity to showcase their prowess in the national-level India Skills competition to be held in April next month. Upon acing the same, the youth will proceed to participate in the 'World Skills' event to be held in France in September.

The award ceremony was attended by World Skill Center Principal T Thamby Rajah Principal, Deputy Principal Subhanga Kishore Das, officials and trainers from the skill development sector among others. A video made on the current edition of 'Odisha Skills' was screened on the occasion. (ANI)

