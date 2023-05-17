Srinagar (Jammu and Kashmir) [India], May 17 (ANI): In Downtown Srinagar frustrated by the authorities' delay in repairing the deteriorating roads, a group of five determined youths have taken matters into their own hands.

Concerned about the risk of accidents posed by numerous potholes in vital areas, these young individuals have launched an inspiring initiative to fix the potholes themselves and prevent potential tragedies.

Ahmad Hameem Gadyari, a resident of Maharaj Gunj, took the lead in starting this noble endeavour alongside his friends Yawar Nazir, Tabreed Sofi, Momin Zahoor, and Sahil Shabir. The daily news reports of accidents caused by potholes pushed them to take action.

Reflecting on a close call he had experienced, Ahmad said, "A few weeks back, I had a narrow escape when I skidded on potholes while riding my two-wheeler in the Hazratbal area. It made me realize just how dangerous these potholes are for commuters. Initially, I tried to start this initiative with one friend, but as word spread and more people joined, our group grew."

The enthusiastic team has been diligently repairing potholes in areas such as Hazratbal, SMHS Road, Nawa Bazar, Alamgari Bazar, Khanyar, Soura, and several other locations. To their dismay, they discovered that even short road stretches were plagued with multiple potholes. Recently, they focused their efforts on fixing over a dozen treacherous potholes along the route from Alamgari Bazar to Soura.

To minimize disruptions and ensure safety, the group begins their work early in the morning when traffic is lighter. They procure the necessary materials, including cement, sand, and gravel, and set out to repair the potholes.

"Some potholes are enormous, and in many places, the entire stretch is in shambles, which we cannot fix entirely," explained one member of the group. "Our aim is to do our part and draw the attention of the authorities to this serious issue. Today we worked in the Dargah area, and tomorrow we are planning to fix a few potholes in the Nawa Kadal area. This may not seem like much, but as young individuals with limited resources, this is all we can do."

The group expressed their hope that their efforts would not go unnoticed by the authorities. Additionally, they wished for more young people to join such initiatives, thereby amplifying their impact and urging the government to take swift action.

The initiative has garnered appreciation and support from local residents in the area. Encouraging responses and offers of assistance have further motivated the group to continue their mission.

"We hope that the authorities will wake up to this issue," Ahmad asserted.

"We also wish that many youngsters like us will come forward and become part of similar initiatives," he added.

The dedication and determination exhibited by these young individuals in fixing potholes to protect the lives of commuters serve as a powerful reminder of the potential for positive change that grassroots initiatives can bring.

As they work tirelessly to improve their community, they inspire others to take action and demand the attention of those in power. With their selfless endeavour, these youth are making a significant impact, paving the way for safer roads in Downtown Srinagar. (ANI)

