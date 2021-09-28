Vijayawada (Andhra Pradesh) [India], September 28 (ANI): Andhra Pradesh Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) co in-charge Sunil Deodhar on Tuesday slammed the ruling YSR Congress Party (YSRCP) alleging that the ruling party in the state is busy doing activities like land grabbing and neglecting the people of the state.

While speaking at Seva aur Samarpan Abhiyan programme in Vijayawada, Deodhar said, "BJP is busy in social service activities all over the country including Andhra Pradesh, but the local YSRCP is busy in other activities including land grabbing, and sand mafia. The party is neglecting the people of its own state."

Also Read | Govt Extends Nationwide COVID-19 Containment Measures Till October 31.

"Earlier, people were not satisfied with Telugu Desam Party (TDP) government and then, elected YSRCP government. But now, people are not satisfied with the YSRCP government too," the BJP leader said.

He further stated that the BJP will fight for the rights of the people of Andhra Pradesh because they are not getting any beneficial scheme in the state without corruption.

Also Read | Half-Yearly Closing of Bank Accounts 2021: Is It a Bank Holiday on September 30 on October 1? Here's All You Need To Know.

"We are going to fight for the rights of our people. They are not getting any beneficial scheme in the state without corruption; poor people are also not getting anything, roads are not properly constructed, the list of their problems will not end," he added.

Deodhar alleged that Telugu people in the state are forced to convert to Christianity. "Huge money is being given to churches for converting people, suppressing and insulting the Telugu language by converting government Telugu Medium Schools into English Medium schools," he said.

He said that the people of Andhra Pradesh have only one alternative now--the BJP-Jana Sena Party alliance.

Speaking on the Badvel seat bypolls, BJP state president Somu Veerraju said that the party will discuss the matter with the JSP.

"The Election Commission of India today announced that the polling for Badvel assembly constituency by-election will be held on October 30. The BJP and JSP will discuss and decide which party's candidate will be fielded," Veerraju said.

The Election Commission of India on Tuesday announced by-polls for three parliamentary and 30 assembly seats across 15 states and Union territories (UTs) in the country including Andhra Pradesh's Badvel Assembly Constituency. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)